UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LONDON May 29 De La Rue PLC : * CORRECTED-DE LA RUE PLC - 2012/13 REVENUE £483.7M DOWN 8 PCT ON
PREVIOUS YEAR * Rpt-de la rue plc - 2012/13 underlying profit before tax * £59.1m up
2 pct on previous year * Rpt-de la rue plc - banknote print volumes similar at 6.3bn, paper
volumes down 21%, as expected * Rpt-de la rue plc - some previously announced delayed orders have
been received * Rpt-de la rue plc - now targeting annual savings of £40m, £10m
higher than the original improvement plan target.
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.