LONDON Aug 29 British banknote printer De La Rue named BAE Systems managing director Martin Sutherland as its new chief executive on Friday.

Sutherland, who will start his new role before Oct. 13, joins from BAE System's Applied Intelligence division, where he has been managing director since 2008.

The company, which prints British passports and more than 150 currencies, has been without a CEO since March after Tim Cobbold left to join marketing services company UBM. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Goodman)