LONDON Nov 26 Currency printer De La Rue posted an 18 percent rise in first half operating profit and reiterated its annual target, which was recently lowered due to increasing competition in its core banknote printing business.

The company on Tuesday reported an operating profit of 39.1 million pounds ($63.16 million) on revenue 5 percent lower at 234 million for the six months to Sept. 28.

De La Rue, which kept the interim dividend at 14.1 pence per share, reiterated its belief that it would deliver an operating profit of 90 million pounds in 2013/14, lower than the 100 million pound target it set in its three year improvement plan introduced in 2010/11.

The improvement plan realised 10 million pounds of benefits during the period, it said.