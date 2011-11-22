* H1 pretax profit 29 mln stg vs 23.8 mln stg
* Revenue 238.1 mln stg vs 209.2 mln stg
* Interim dividend flat at 14.1 pence
* Shares down 0.4 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares, more detail)
By Rhys Jones and Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 22 British banknote printer De
La Rue said its first-half profit was boosted by a deal
to supply currency to South Sudan, the world's newest nation,
and said regime-changes and the euro-zone crisis could fuel
further growth.
The world's largest outsourced banknote printer, which
produces over 150 national currencies, on Tuesday said its
profit before tax and exceptional items rose 22 percent to 29
million pounds ($45.3 million) in the six months to Sept. 24.,
led by growth at its core currency production business.
"South Sudan is a brand new country and we have done the
currency for that," De La Rue Chief Executive Tim Cobbold told
Reuters.
Sudan, Africa's largest country split in two earlier this
year. The Republic of South Sudan achieved independence on July
9, following Africa's longest-running civil war.
De La Rue, which will supply another currency shipment to
cash-starved Libya in December, said first-half revenues grew 14
percent to 209.2 million and held its interim dividend at 14.1
pence per share.
"Regime change has the potential to create opportunities for
De La Rue ... if you are an existing supplier to the outgoing
regime, they may or may not put you in a good position with the
incoming regime to be the continuing supplier, but generally
change in that sort of way offers potential to De La Rue and we
follow those sorts of things closely," added Cobbold.
Asked whether the euro-zone debt crisis and the possible
break-up of the single currency could benefit the company in the
long-run, Cobbold said "that (the crisis) can create
opportunities for us" but declined to go into specifics on
individual countries.
De La Rue, which will be 200 years old in 2013, said the
order book at its currency unit was up 14 percent on the
year-end and that print volumes rose 12 percent to 2.8 billion
notes.
"Our strong order book in the currency business unit
underpins our confidence in meeting our expectations for the
full year," said Cobbold
De La Rue is expected to post an average pretax profit of 54
million pounds for the year to the end of March 2012, according
to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of seven analysts.
The FTSE 250 group, which saw 2011 profit tumble 68
percent after paper production issues, said it was confident
that its ongoing turnaround plan would help it deliver an
operating profit "in excess of 100 million pounds by 2013/14".
The group, which also makes passports, driving licenses and
cash processing machines, said its other businesses, especially
identity solutions and cash processing, had performed well.
Shares in the firm, up 11 percent in the last three months,
were down 0.4 percent down at 872.5 pence by 0950 GMT, valuing
the business at around 875 million pounds.
Citigroup analyst Ed Steele said the market "continues to
underestimate currency demand recovery" and holds a 'Buy' rating
on the stock.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
(Editing by Matt Scuffham and Erica Billingham)