LONDON Feb 1 British banknote printer De La Rue expects profit growth in 2012/13 to be held back by fierce competition and pricing pressure in the currency market.

"The banknote paper market remains challenging, reflecting the introduction of additional capacity by other manufacturers, with continuing evidence of pricing pressure," the company said in a statement on Friday.

De La Rue, which prints over 150 national currencies, said it expects to report flat profits in the year to the end of March. It reported a 73 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 57.7 million pounds ($91.5 million) in its last full-year.

The company, whose main rivals are France's Oberthur and German firm Giesecke & Devrient, is expected to report an average full-year pretax profit 60 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The group, which also produces passports, said its order intake since October had been "satisfactory" with some delayed orders from late last year having been received. However, it added other outstanding orders had yet to be confirmed.

The FTSE 250 firm reiterated its confidence that it would achieve targeted 2013/14 operating profit in excess of 100 million pounds.

Shares in De La Rue, which have fallen 15 percent in the last three months, closed at 902 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at around 900 million pounds.