LONDON May 29 Currency printer De La Rue stepped up its cost-cutting drive on Wednesday after increasing competition and order delays pushed its full-year revenue down 8 percent in the tough banknote market.

The firm said that it would now aim to make annual savings of 40 million pounds under its 'Improvement Plan' in the 2013/14 year, 10 million higher than its original target.

Underlying pre-tax profit rose 2 percent to 59 million pounds ($89 million) for the 2012/13 year, in line with analyst forecasts, but excluding a 7.6 million pound charge mostly related to the cost of implementing the improvement plan.

The 8 percent fall in revenue to 484 million pounds was primarily down to lower volumes in its currency division which accounts for more than 60 percent of De La Rue's revenue.

The 12 month order book in the division was down 14 percent to 158 million pounds, though the firm said that it saw a strong pipeline of new opportunities, which it expected to convert to orders for delivery in 2013/14.

"We enter the new financial year with increased cost savings identified and a strong pipeline of order opportunities, more than 10 per cent higher than at the same time last year," Chief Executive Tim Cobbold said.

"Whilst these opportunities must be secured for delivery in the year, the board remains confident of achieving the 2013/14 Improvement Plan target of an operating profit in excess of 100 million pounds."

The firm said in February that it was seeing fierce competition in the banknote market after some rivals added new capacity. [ID: nL5N0B11UQ]

That was after it issued a profit warning in November on delays in some of its currency contracts. It said on Wednesday that some of these orders have now been received.

Its flagship contract with the Bank of England to print British pound notes is up for renewal this year with an announcement expected by the end of the year.

Shares in De La Rue are up 8.1 percent so far this year, compared to the broader FTSE All Share which is down 6.2 percent.