LONDON Oct 23 Currency printer De La Rue said on Wednesday it would miss its profit target for this year after pricing pressure continued in its core banknote printing business.

The British firm said it would make around 90 million pounds ($145.9 million) in operating profit in 2013/14, lower than the 100 million pound target it set in its three year improvement plan introduced in 2010/11.

It added that its cash processing business would report an operating loss for the full year after a decline in trading.