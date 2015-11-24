LONDON Nov 24 British banknote printer De La Rue saw its profit fall by over a third in the first half of the fiscal year but the firm said it was confident on its full-year performance as the value of its order book rose 37 percent year-on-year.

The firm, which warned on operating profit just over a year ago, said its results were slightly ahead of expectations but that market conditions remained volatile.

De la Rue, which makes over 150 national currencies and UK passports, said print and paper volumes had been better than expected but posted a 38 percent fall in pretax profit in the six months to Sep. 26 to 12.8 million pounds ($19.39 million). ($1 = 0.6600 pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas)