UPDATE 3-BAT looks to double its vaping markets
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)
LONDON Nov 27 De La Rue PLC : * Auto alert - De La Rue Plc H1 underlying pretax profit rose 9
percent to 31.5 million STG * Auto alert - De La Rue Plc H1 revenue rose 3 percent to 245.4
million STG * Board is confident in achieving a target 2013/14 operating profit in excess
of £100M * Group 12 month order book maintained at £248M
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) can tap as much as $1.2 billion for acquisitions, its finance chief said on Thursday, as the firm reported a 20.6 percent rise in half-year profit.
* Full-year earnings per share up 7 pct, in line with forecasts