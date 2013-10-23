* Ruling blocks private arbitrations overseen by sitting
judge
* Delaware legal industry saw arbitration as growth area
* Court ruled 2-1 that process violated First Amendment
* Split ruling makes appeal likely, expert says
By Tom Hals
Oct 23 Delaware's legal industry suffered a blow
when a federal court found on Wednesday the state violated the
U.S. Constitution with its novel system of allowing judges to
arbitrate private business disputes, which critics called secret
trials.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit found
private arbitrations taking place in Delaware's highly respected
Court of Chancery violated the First Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution.
"Allowing public access to state-sponsored arbitrations
would give stockholders and the public a better understanding of
how Delaware resolves major business disputes," wrote Judge
Dolores Sloviter in a 2-1 ruling.
The 37-page ruling contained three opinions. Judge Julio
Fuentes wrote a concurring opinion, but took a narrower view
that secrecy was a problem but involving judges in arbitration
was not. Judge Jane Roth dissented and called Delaware's system
a "perfect model for commercial arbitration."
A statement from Andy Pincus, an attorney for Mayer Brown
who handled the state's case, said an appeal was being
considered.
Delaware's arbitration system was shut down in 2012 by U.S.
District Court Judge Mary McLaughlin, who found it essentially
amounted to civil trials and that the secrecy violated the First
Amendment.
Delaware's legislature unanimously adopted the system, which
appeared to the be the first of its kind, in 2009 as a way for
the state's legal industry to compete with increasingly popular
private arbitration for settling business disputes.
Arbitration is usually conducted confidentially before a
private attorney or retired judge, and it can be much quicker
than litigating in the courts. But critics say arbitrators are
more prone to "split the baby" rather than issue a decisive
ruling as a court would.
Delaware sought to build a better system by making available
its acclaimed Chancery judges. The court regularly handles
high-profile cases and recently prevented billionaire investor
Carl Icahn from disrupting the Dell Inc buyout.
To use the arbitration process, at least one party had to be
a business and the dispute had to involve at least $1 million.
The arbitration process was entirely secret and even the
existence of a case was not public. Attorneys for the Court of
Chancery have said the process was used six times.
The five judges on the non-jury court were sued by the
Delaware Coalition for Open Government, a group that promotes
government transparency, for holding what the group said
amounted to secret trials.
"We're happy," said John Flaherty, a Coalition spokesman.
"It's a victory for everyone who believes in open government and
transparency."
The appeals court found that because the Delaware process
takes place in a courtroom, a place with a history or experience
of openness, the process therefore should be open. The judges
rejected the argument that they should consider the history of
privacy in arbitration.
The appeals court also said there were few drawbacks of
opening the process Court of Chancery already allowed
confidential filing of documents. "Public access would expose
litigants, lawyers, and the Chancery Court judge alike to
scrutiny from peers and the press," Sloviter wrote.
The court also rejected the argument that opening the
arbitration would effectively kill it. They noted that the
arbitration, even if public, offered expedited proceedings and
customized procedures that many parties might prefer.
Pincus, who represented the Court of Chancery judges, said
the dissent from Roth was encouraging.
"We feel strongly that it is important to our nation and our
state to provide cost-effective options to resolve
business-to-business disputes to remain competitive with other
countries around the world," said Pincus.
The split decision was "to some extent" an invitation to
appeal, said Arthur Hellman a professor at the University of
Pittsburgh School of Law. He said Delaware could ask for an "en
banc" review of the decision by all of the judges on the Third
Circuit or, less likely, appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Barring that, Delaware could rewrite the arbitration law to
open the process to the public. Flaherty, of the group that sued
to stop the arbitration, said that would go a long way to allay
the Coalition's concerns.
"There has to be more to the judicial process than raising
money," said Flaherty.
The private arbitration process was popular in Delaware's
tight-knit corporate law community and proponents hoped it would
provide new legal business.
The law also required one party in the arbitration to be
incorporated in Delaware. It was seen as a way to jumpstart the
flagging growth in the number of businesses chartered in the
state.
That growth is key to Delaware's economy. More than half of
the companies in the S&P 500 stock index are incorporated in the
state, often for access to its courts, and money related to
chartering businesses accounts for 40 percent of the state's
general revenue.
The case is Delaware Coalition for Open Government v The
Honorable Leo E. Strine Jr et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Third Circuit, No. 12-3859