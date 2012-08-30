* Judge finds Chancery arbitration must be open
* Chancery judges plan to appeal
* A setback to Delaware's push to extend legal business
By Tom Hals
Aug 30 Delaware's push to expand the state's
legal industry was dealt a blow on Thursday when a federal judge
ruled its high-profile Court of Chancery judges could not
preside over arbitration proceedings that are closed to the
public.
The court's five judges were sued by the Delaware Coalition
for Open Government, a group that promotes government
transparency, for holding what the group said amounted to
"secret" hearings to settle large business disputes.
The federal judge hearing the case, Mary McLaughlin of the
Eastern District of Pennsylvania, ruled that the arbitration
cases amounted to nonjury trials and must be open to the public.
"Openness of civil trials promotes the integrity of the
courts and the perception of fairness essential to their
legitimacy," she wrote in a 26-page opinion. She said public
access encouraged those with information to come forward and
discouraged perjury.
Delaware's legislature adopted the private arbitrations in
2009 as a way to bolster the state as a center for resolving
business disputes at a time when private arbitration is becoming
increasingly popular.
The Court of Chancery, long a preferred venue for major
business and shareholder disputes, recently blocked Martin
Marietta Materials Inc's $5 billion hostile tender offer
for Vulcan Materials Co. About two-thirds of the S&P 500
companies are incorporated in the state, in part to gain access
to the Court of Chancery.
According to legal experts, Delaware appeared to be the
first state to adopt a system involving private arbitrations
before sitting judges.
Critics attacked the system as overstepping the First
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which the Supreme Court has
held protects the public's right to attend criminal trials.
The ruling on Thursday seemed to surprise John Flaherty, the
leader of the group that filed the lawsuit. "Oh my gosh, that's
a great victory for the rule of law," he told Reuters.
Larry Hamermesh, an attorney for Leo Strine, the court's
chief judge, said the defendants would appeal, given the
importance of developing better ways to resolve legal fights.
"In an increasingly competitive global marketplace, the
United States cannot afford to be at a competitive disadvantage
in providing efficient ways for businesses to resolve their
disputes," said Hamermesh, who is also a professor at Widener
Law School.
The law provides for two companies in a dispute worth at
least $1 million to go the Chancery Court and get a private
hearing on an expedited basis. Court documents, hearings and
even the names of the companies involved remain sealed.
Delaware hoped to compete against traditional private
arbitration, which is overseen by a lawyer or retired judge
agreed upon by both parties, by offering up its well-respected
Chancery judges. Backers of the law said they hoped it would
help make Delaware a center for international arbitration.
McLaughlin said judges could not serve as arbitrators, even
if it was by mutual consent of the parties involved.
"A judge bears a special responsibility to serve the public
interest. That obligation and the public role of that job, is
undermined when a judge acts as an arbitrator bound only by the
parties' agreement," she wrote.
Because the private arbitrations are not public, it is
unclear how many times the system was used. At a February
hearing before McLaughlin, an attorney for the defendants said
six cases had been filed.
"Who knows how many cases are involved?" said Flaherty, who
is known in the state for fighting to open government records.
"It could be 10 cases or 100."
The law creating the system passed without a dissenting vote
in the state's legislature and the arbitrations only gained
prominence last year when Advanced Analogic Technologies Inc
took a disputed merger with Skyworks Solutions Inc into
the state's arbitration process.
Attorneys who have taken cases through the system told
Reuters they were recommending clients build it into contracts.
They praised it for the speed of the proceedings as well as the
secrecy and ability of the parties to craft their own
procedures.
McLaughlin rejected arguments that the openness of the court
system was driving the growth of arbitration. Even if public
courts "fell into disuse, the judiciary as a whole is
strengthened by the public knowledge that its courthouses are
open and judicial officers are not adjudicating in secret."