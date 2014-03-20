March 20 Delaware lawyer Andre Bouchard was
nominated on Thursday to replace Leo Strine as the chief judge
of the state's Court of Chancery, one of the premier venues for
business disputes, according to a statement by Gov. Jack
Markell.
Strine became chief justice of the state's Supreme Court in
February.
Bouchard, 53, is a managing partner of the Bouchard Margules
& Friedlander firm in Wilmington, which represents both
defendants and plaintiffs in stockholder class actions and other
corporate disputes.
The chief judge, officially known as the chancellor, serves
a 12-year term and assigns cases among the court's five judges
and also oversees court administration.
The non-jury court has handled many recent high-profile
corporate disputes, including billionaire Carl Icahn's attempt
to disrupt the Dell Inc buyout and Fiat's battle with a union
trust over its Chrysler stake.
Bouchard represented Walt Disney Co in one of the court's
most famous cases, a shareholder lawsuit that failed to hold the
company's board liable for a what investors claimed was a
wasteful $140 million severance package paid to Michael Ovitz in
1997.
He represented Google Inc's executive chairman,
Eric Schmidt, in a 2012 shareholder lawsuit challenging the
company's plan to issue a new class of stock. That case was
settled.
Bouchard's firm was hired by the state to represent it in
two recent high-profile federal lawsuits, one involving
Delaware's plan to offer single-game sports betting and another
to allow the Chancery judges to hear private arbitration cases.
The state ended up on the losing end in both, although
Delaware has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its appeal
of the arbitration case.
Bouchard's nomination must be confirmed by the state's
senate.
Bouchard graduated from Harvard Law School in 1986 and spent
10 years with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, a firm that
has spawned numerous Delaware judges including Strine.
