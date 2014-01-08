BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
Jan 8 Leo Strine, the outspoken chief judge of Delaware's nationally important business court, has been nominated to lead the state's Supreme Court, Gov. Jack Markell announced on Wednesday.
Delaware's Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the state's laws, including its corporate law that attracts many U.S. companies to incorporate there.
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.