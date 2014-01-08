BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
Jan 8 Leo Strine nominated for chief justice of Delaware's supreme court - statement from Gov. Jack Markell
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.