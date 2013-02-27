Feb 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it has withdrawn its ratings on Delaware County, Ohio's $21.83 million adjustable-rate demand healthcare facilities revenue bonds.

S&P said the ratings of the series 2007A issue were based on the ratings of the letter of credit provider, Fifth Third Bank, BBB-plus/A-2. The letter of credit has been terminated and the ratings have been withdrawn.

The bonds were issued for Willow Brook Christian Communities.