Nov 7 Autodesk Inc, a maker of
computer-aided design (CAD) software, said it would buy
Britain's Delcam Plc for 172.5 million pounds ($277
million), in a deal to expand the U.S. company's software
offerings in the manufacturing sector.
Autodesk offered 20.75 pounds per share, a premium of 21
percent to Delcam's Wednesday close on the London Stock
Exchange.
Autodesk said it expects to use non-U.S.-based cash for the
deal.
"Together Autodesk and Delcam will help further the
development and implementation of technology for digital
manufacturing," Autodesk Chief Executive Carl Bass said in a
statement.
Birmingham-based Delcam is a supplier of advanced CADCAM and
industrial measurement solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Autodesk expects the deal to be dilutive to its non-GAAP
earnings in fiscal 2015, while adding to its non-GAAP earnings
in fiscal 2016.