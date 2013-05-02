BRIEF-Fluidigm Corp files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 A panel of advisers to the U.S. health regulator said that risks outweighed the benefits in Delcath Systems Inc's cancer therapy for a rare form of eye cancer that spreads to the liver.
The panel of independent experts voted 16-0 against the drug/device combination.
The drug-device combination product consists of a chemotherapy drug, melphalan hydrochloride, and a device known as the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System. The two are combined in a single package known as the Melblez Kit.
* On March 7, 2017, company initiated a plan to consolidate its operations to its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA
* Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire Citizens Bancshares