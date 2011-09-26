* Graham G. Miao named Delcath CFO, replaces David McDonald
* McDonald to take new post of EVP, business development
* Presents mid-stage data on chemotherapy device
* Shares rise 11 percent
(Follows alerts)
Sept 26 Delcath Systems Inc on Monday
named a new chief financial officer and presented a second set
of promising data from its experimental chemosaturation device
at a conference over the weekend.
The news drove Delcath shares up about 11 percent on Monday.
The chemotherapy device maker appointed Graham Miao as its
finance chief to replace David McDonald, who had been the
company's CFO since 2009.
Miao, the former CFO of Shanghai-based Pagoda
Pharmaceuticals, joined Delcath from Dun & Bradstreet Corp
. McDonald has moved to the newly created post of
executive vice president, business development.
The company presented further data from a mid-stage study on
its chemosaturation device -- used to control patients' exposure
to radiation during high dose chemotherapy -- at the European
Multidisciplinary Cancer Congress in Stockholm on Sunday.
On Friday, the New York-based company had presented positive
late-stage study results at the same conference, arresting a
four-day decline of 18 percent in its stock price.
The stock touched a high of $3.78 before shedding some of
its gains to trade up 9 percent at $3.70 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)