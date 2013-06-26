June 26 Delcath Systems Inc : * Implemented a program to further reduce its workforce in the United States by 20% * Expects cash utilization for the fourth quarter of 2013 to be approximately $6 million to $8 million * Company's EU-based operations are not impacted by this realignment * Aim to cut expected cash burn in Q4 to approximately 50% of what it was in Q2 2012 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage