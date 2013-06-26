BRIEF-Comtech Telecom secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation, telematics services
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation and telematics services
June 26 Delcath Systems Inc : * Implemented a program to further reduce its workforce in the United States by 20% * Expects cash utilization for the fourth quarter of 2013 to be approximately $6 million to $8 million * Company's EU-based operations are not impacted by this realignment * Aim to cut expected cash burn in Q4 to approximately 50% of what it was in Q2 2012 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation and telematics services
* Indexes up: Dow 1.39 pct, S&P 1.40 pct, Nasdaq 1.32 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BERLIN, March 1 Some of the world's biggest private equity firms are growing increasingly nervous that the sector is heading for a downturn after years of stellar returns fuelled by low interest rates and strong demand for alternative investments.