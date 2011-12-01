* Delek to pay 80.46 shekels a share for Cohen Development
* Delek to post gain of 2.4 bln to 2.9 bln shekels
TEL AVIV Dec 1 Israeli energy, real
estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group has
signed an agreement to buy a 51.9 percent stake in Cohen
Development and Industrial Buildings held by the Cohen
and Tadmor families for 275 million shekels ($73 million).
The proposed deal will give Delek control of oil and gas
exploration firm Avner Oil & Gas, 50 percent owned by Cohen
Development. Delek already holds 50 percent of Avner through its
subsidiary Delek Energy Systems.
Avner and another Delek subsidiary, Delek Drilling
, are partners with Noble Energy in two huge
natural gas finds off Israel's Mediterranean coast. Gaining
control of Avner will give Delek a larger share of these gas
reserves.
Delek will begin to consolidate Avner's results in its own
financial results, Delek said in a statement on Thursday.
It estimated that as a result of the acquisition it will
post a gain of 2.4 billion to 2.9 billion shekels to reflect a
revaluation of its investment in Avner, which serves as the
general partner in the limited partnership Avner Oil Exploration
.
Delek announced last week it was in talks to buy the stake
in Cohen Development.
The 275 million shekel price reflects a share price for
Cohen Development of 80.46 shekels a share.
Shares in Cohen Development were up 4 percent to 57.06
shekels before being halted. They resumed trading and were 11.2
percent higher at 61 shekels.
Delek shares were up 4.4 percent to 720 shekels and Avner
was up 2.7 percent to 2.23 shekels.
The deal is subject to receipt of regulatory approval. Delek
said it will finance the acquisition through its own resources
and/or bank loans.
($1 = 3.75 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)