By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Dec 1 Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group signed an agreement to buy a 51.9 percent stake in Cohen Development and Industrial Buildings held by the Cohen and Tadmor families for 275 million shekels ($73 million).

The proposed deal will give Delek control of oil and gas exploration firm Avner Oil & Gas, 50 percent owned by Cohen Development. Delek already holds 50 percent of Avner through its subsidiary Delek Energy Systems.

Avner and another Delek Energy subsidiary, Delek Drilling , are partners with Noble Energy in two huge natural gas finds off Israel's Mediterranean coast. Gaining control of Avner will give Delek a larger share of these gas reserves.

Delek will begin to consolidate Avner's results in its own financial results, Delek said in a statement on Thursday.

It estimated that as a result of the acquisition it will post a gain of 2.4 billion to 2.9 billion shekels to reflect a revaluation of its investment in Avner, which serves as the general partner in the limited partnership Avner Oil Exploration .

Delek said last week it was in talks to buy the stake.

UBS analyst Roni Biron said he believed the agreement was an important milestone towards a potential merger between Avner and its sister company Delek Drilling.

"The two companies are practically a mirror image of each other and a potential merger would create a company with a market cap of nearly $4 billion and exposure to all the key discoveries and prospects in the Levant basin," said Biron, who rates both Avner and Delek Drilling as "buy".

He noted Delek Group is also attempting to acquire the minority stake in its subsidiary Delek Energy, which directly owns Delek Drilling and Avner Oil, and if both transactions are completed, the corporate structure of its energy operations would be simplified considerably.

The 275 million shekel price reflects a share price for Cohen Development of 80.46 shekels a share.

Shares in Cohen Development were up 2.8 percent to 56.43 shekels in late trade in Tel Aviv. Delek shares were up 1 percent to 696.5 shekels and Avner was up 2.8 percent to 2.23 shekels.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval. Delek said it will finance the acquisition through its own resources and/or bank loans. ($1 = 3.75 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)