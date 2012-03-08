Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
NEW YORK, March 8 The reversal of a 36,000 barrel-per-day crude oil pipeline that Delek U.S. purchased in December was almost complete and should be operational by the end of next month, a Delek official said on the company's earnings call with analysts on Thursday.
The pipeline runs from Longview, Texas, in the northeastern part of the state, to Nederland, Texas, in the southeastern part of the state.
Delek officials said they have commitments in place from at least one shipper on the line to move barrels south.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.
LONDON, Feb 17 The lure of record high world stock markets gave funds that only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year, data showed on Friday, while emerging markets saw their best week in six months.