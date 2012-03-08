(Adds details.)

NEW YORK, March 8 The reversal of a 36,000 barrel-per-day crude oil pipeline that Delek U.S. purchased in December was almost complete and should be operational by the end of next month, a Delek official said on the company's earnings call with analysts on Thursday.

The pipeline runs from Longview, Texas, in the northeastern part of the state, to Nederland, Texas, in the southeastern part of the state.

Delek officials said they have commitments in place from at least one shipper on the line to move barrels south. That shipper is a major oil company that holds a lease on the pipeline that runs through the end of 2014, according to Delek.

Back in December, Delek bought the assets of the Paline Pipeline company for $50 million. The purchase price included the costs of the reversal, said Delek.

All told, the company made logistics acquisitions in December and January that will allow it to better integrate its refining and marketing assets. Those other assets included the Nettleton Crude Pipeline system, which was used to transport crude from Longview, Texas, to company's 60,000 bpd Tyler, Texas, refinery.

The Nettleton purchase price was $12.3 million.

For $11 million, Delek bought the Big Sandy Product Terminal and an associated refined products pipeline in East Texas.

Analysts at Credit-Suisse in New York suggested in a research note to clients that Delek's move into the logistics arena could lead to a Master Limited Partnership down the road.

Delek officials stated during the call that they were still looking at other acquisition opportunities to help grow the company, but they ruled out buying refining assets, since the market was strong at the moment and those assets would likely be too expensive.

Delek plans to conduct turnarounds at its Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas, refineries in 2014. Planning for that maintenance has not begun yet. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by David Gregorio)