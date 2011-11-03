* Asphalt shipments will increase to 2,000 bpd by 2012

* Crude capacity increase is under discussion at El Dorado (adds details)

Nov 3 Delek U.S. Holdings Inc. (DK.N) plans to increase the amount of asphalt shipped from its 87,000 barrel-per-day El Dorado, Arkansas, refinery to run in the underutilized coker at the company's 60,000 bpd Tyler, Texas, refinery, the company said on Thursday.

Currently, Delek ships 1,000 bpd to Tyler from El Dorado to run through the gasoline-producing coker and the improvements expected to be completed in 2012 would increase that daily shipment to 2,000 bpd, officials said on an earnings conference call.

The company is planning the expansion of these shipments in reaction to strong refined product demand.

An additional project the company is planning, also for 2012, is a gas liquids plant upgrade that would boost production of propane and butane by 1 to 1.5 percent. Company officials said that the natural gas liquids have more value when sold as separate products rather than when blended into the gasoline pool.

Looking further forward, Delek plans to study increasing the crude refining capacity at the El Dorado refinery. The crude distillation unit has a nameplate capacity of 100,000 bpd, but hasn't been run at that rate in many years.

As the company seeks to increase the amount of West Texas Intermediate-linked crude run at El Dorado to 25,000 bpd from the current 10,000 bpd, the crude capacity expansion plans will be solidified, said Delek officials. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Alden Bentley)