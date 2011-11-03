Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Nov 3 Delek U.S. Holdings Inc. (DK.N) plans to increase the amount of asphalt shipped from its 87,000 barrel-per-day El Dorado, Arkansas, refinery to run in the underutilized coker at the company's 60,000 bpd Tyler, Texas, refinery, the company said on Thursday.
Currently, Delek ships 1,000 bpd to Tyler from El Dorado to run through the gasoline-producing coker and the improvements expected to be completed in 2012 would increase that daily shipment to 2,000 bpd, officials said on an earnings conference call.
The company is planning the expansion of these shipments in reaction to strong refined product demand.
An additional project the company is planning, also for 2012, is a gas liquids plant upgrade that would boost production of propane and butane by 1 to 1.5 percent. Company officials said that the natural gas liquids have more value when sold as separate products rather than when blended into the gasoline pool.
Looking further forward, Delek plans to study increasing the crude refining capacity at the El Dorado refinery. The crude distillation unit has a nameplate capacity of 100,000 bpd, but hasn't been run at that rate in many years.
As the company seeks to increase the amount of West Texas Intermediate-linked crude run at El Dorado to 25,000 bpd from the current 10,000 bpd, the crude capacity expansion plans will be solidified, said Delek officials. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Alden Bentley)
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.