NEW YORK Nov 3 Delek U.S. Holdings Inc. (DK.N) officials said Thursday the company was planning to increase the amount of asphalt from its 87,000 barrel-per-day El Dorado, Arkansas, refinery shipped to run in the underutilized coker at the company's 60,000 bpd Tyler, Texas, refinery.

Currently, Delek ships 1,000 bpd to Tyler from El Dorado to run through the gasoline-producing coker and the improvements expected to be completed in 2012 would increase that daily shipment to 2.000 bpd. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Alden Bentley)