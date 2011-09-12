TEL AVIV, Sept 12 Israeli holding company Delek Group said the public has tendered it shares worth 7.1 percent of its subsidiary Delek Energy Systems , which it is seeking to take private.

The shares would bring Delek's stake in Delek Energy to 86.93 percent.

Delek had offered to acquire all outstanding shares in Delek Energy in exchange for shares in Delek Energy subsidiaries Delek Drilling (DEDRp.TA) and Avner Oil Exploration (AVNRp.TA). The public holds 1,009,910 shares in Delek Energy, equal to a 20.13 percent stake.

A Delek spokeswoman said no decision had been made regarding the remaining outstanding shares in light of the public's only partial acceptance of the offer.

Delek Drilling and Avner are partners, together with Texas-based Noble Energy , in several giant natural gas finds off Israel's Mediterranean coast.

Diversified holding company Delek Group has been seeking to streamline its complicated pyramid-type structure by taking some subsidiaries private.

Shares in Delek Group were down 5 percent to 511.3 shekels in late morning trade in Tel Aviv. Delek Energy lost 6.6 percent to 973 shekels. ($1 = 3.71 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Jon Loades-Carter)