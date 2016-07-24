JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Delek Group says subsidiaries Delek Drilling and Avner Oil have applied for license in offshore oil and gas exploration tender in Cyprus.

* Delek says its partner in tender is Capricorn Oil, a unit of Cairn Energy.

* Company expects outcome from tender will not be announced before fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)