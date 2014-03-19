Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
TEL AVIV, March 19 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group sold 3 million shares of Delek U.S. Holdings Inc in an off-market transaction to a foreign financial institution for 315 million Israeli shekels ($91 million).
It sold the shares at $30.33 per share. Shares in Delek U.S. Holdings were down 4.3 percent at $30.49 in early trading on Wednesday.
Following the sale, Delek Group holds 25.4 percent of Delek U.S. share capital.
Delek Group, which is 63 percent held by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, has a major stake in a number of newly discovered gas fields off Israel's coast. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: