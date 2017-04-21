PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
JERUSALEM, April 21 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Delek Group said on Friday its offer to take over North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has been accepted by Ithaca's shareholders.
* Delek said it would pay about $350 million for 70.23 percent of Ithaca's issued and outstanding common shares, not including the shares already owned by Delek or its affiliates.
* Delek said it will now hold 76 percent of Ithaca's common shares and will begin consolidating its financial statement, estimating a profit of 150 million shekels ($41 million).
* The deal, announced in February, valued Ithaca Energy's equity at $646 million, and builds on Delek's expansion in the North Sea ahead of a planned London listing.
* ($1 = 3.6782 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)
