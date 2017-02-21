JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* Delek Group said on Tuesday its subsidiaries received loans worth $1.75 billion for the development of the Israeli offshore gas field Leviathan.

* Delek, through its subsidiaries Avner Oil Exploration and Delek Drilling, controls 45.34 percent of the Leviathan project.

* Delek Drilling and Avner signed the deals with a broad consortium of local and foreign banks and financial groups, led by HSBC Bank and J.P. Morgan Limited. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)