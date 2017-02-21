BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) -
* Delek Group said on Tuesday its subsidiaries received loans worth $1.75 billion for the development of the Israeli offshore gas field Leviathan.
* Delek, through its subsidiaries Avner Oil Exploration and Delek Drilling, controls 45.34 percent of the Leviathan project.
* Delek Drilling and Avner signed the deals with a broad consortium of local and foreign banks and financial groups, led by HSBC Bank and J.P. Morgan Limited. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.