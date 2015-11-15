JERUSALEM Nov 15 Israel's Delek Group
and Texas-based Noble Energy moved forward
with plans to sell off two small natural gas fields in the
eastern Mediterranean with Delek purchasing the full rights to
sell the fields to a new buyer.
Under the deal, Delek paid $67 million for the rights to
sell Noble's 47 percent in the undeveloped Karish and Tanin
fields, which together contain an estimated 3 trillion cubic
feet of gas.
According to a draft Israeli government plan meant to open
the gas sector to competition, Delek will have 14 months to sell
Karish and Tanin to a new group.
Delek said the deal with Noble is dependent on the
government plan winning final approval, which is expected to
happen in the coming weeks.
