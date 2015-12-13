(Releads with Delek statement on Fosun meetings)

TEL AVIV Dec 13 Representatives of Fosun International will arrive in Israel in the coming days to discuss the process of its agreed deal to buy control of Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings from Delek Group .

Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday that it would issue further statements on any developments related to the sales process.

The stock exchange on Sunday suspended trading in Delek and Phoenix due to events related to Fosun, which said on Friday its Chairman Guo Guangchang, one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, was assisting authorities with an investigation, after an earlier report said the group lost contact with its billionaire founder.

After Delek issued its statement, the stock exchange said trading in the shares would resume at 0939 GMT.

Delek, one of Israel's leading conglomerates, in June agreed to sell its 52.31 percent stake in Phoenix to Fosun for 1.8 billion shekels ($467 million). ($1 = 3.8545 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)