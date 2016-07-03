JERUSALEM, July 3 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said it signed a non-binding deal to sell its insurance unit Phoenix Holdings to China's Fujian Yango Group for at least 1.85 billion shekels ($481 million) in cash.

The deal for Delek's 52.3 percent stake in Phoenix is subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.

In March, a non-binding agreement to sell Phoenix to a U.S. insurer, which industry sources identified as AmTrust Financial Services, was cancelled by both sides.

Delek had previously agreed to sell its Phoenix stake to China's Fosun International for 1.8 billion shekels but it collapsed when conditions of the deal were not met. ($1 = 3.8460 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)