JERUSALEM, July 3 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group said it signed a non-binding deal to sell its
insurance unit Phoenix Holdings to China's Fujian
Yango Group for at least 1.85 billion shekels ($481
million) in cash.
The deal for Delek's 52.3 percent stake in Phoenix is
subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals, it said in a
statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.
In March, a non-binding agreement to sell Phoenix to a U.S.
insurer, which industry sources identified as AmTrust Financial
Services, was cancelled by both sides.
Delek had previously agreed to sell its Phoenix stake to
China's Fosun International for 1.8 billion shekels
but it collapsed when conditions of the deal were not met.
($1 = 3.8460 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)