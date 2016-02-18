JERUSALEM Feb 18 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell insurer Phoenix Holdings to a U.S.-listed insurance company.

Delek's statement came a day after a 1.8 billion shekel ($461.48 million) deal to sell Phoenix to China's Fosun International Ltd collapsed.

Fosun, whose chairman briefly went missing late last year, had agreed to buy a 52.31 percent stake in the Israeli insurer, but was unable to meet conditions for the deal.

Delek did not name the new interested buyer. It said the sale would be for at least a 47.5 percent stake in Phoenix and that half the money would be paid in cash upon the closing of the deal.

Any deal is conditioned upon reaching a detailed binding agreement within 30 days of the signing of the letter of intent, it said.

($1 = 3.9005 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)