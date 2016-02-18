JERUSALEM Feb 18 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group said on Thursday it signed a non-binding letter
of intent to sell insurer Phoenix Holdings to a
U.S.-listed insurance company.
Delek's statement came a day after a 1.8 billion shekel
($461.48 million) deal to sell Phoenix to China's Fosun
International Ltd collapsed.
Fosun, whose chairman briefly went missing late last year,
had agreed to buy a 52.31 percent stake in the Israeli insurer,
but was unable to meet conditions for the deal.
Delek did not name the new interested buyer. It said the
sale would be for at least a 47.5 percent stake in Phoenix and
that half the money would be paid in cash upon the closing of
the deal.
Any deal is conditioned upon reaching a detailed binding
agreement within 30 days of the signing of the letter of intent,
it said.
($1 = 3.9005 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)