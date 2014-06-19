BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
JERUSALEM, June 19 Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it agreed to sell a 36 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business Republic Group to a group of unnamed investors, less than a previously announced 55 percent.
The deal is worth $80 million, Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and the buyers have a three-year option to purchase an additional 19 percent.
The valuation of Dallas-based Republic remained at $220 million, the same as it was when the initial deal had been announced in April.
Republic provides personal and commercial property and casualty insurance.
The sale comes as Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, seeks to divest its financial holdings. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.