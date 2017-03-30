* Q4 net profit 375 million vs 54 million
* Production at Tamar natural gas field reaches peak
(Adds CEO comments, share reaction)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, March 30 Israel's Delek Group
said on Thursday its quarterly profit was boosted by
the sale of two natural gas sites and higher income from its
exploration and production operations as it seeks further
international expansion.
Delek agreed to buy Ithaca Energy last month in a
deal valuing the North Sea oil producer's equity at $646 million
and building on Delek's expansion in the North Sea ahead of a
planned London listing this year.
This followed its purchase last year of a 13.18 percent
stake in Faroe Petroleum, another North Sea operator,
for 43 million pounds.
"2017 will be marked by furthering the group's international
presence, by executing on our strategy to focus on the energy
sector, with a goal of becoming a key player in global energy
markets," Delek CEO Asaf Bartfeld said in a statement.
Delek shares were up 1.1 percent at midday in Tel Aviv after
it said it earned 375 million shekels ($104 million) in the
fourth quarter, up from 54 million shekels a year earlier.
Delek, through its subsidiaries, has major shares in the
Tamar and Leviathan gas fields off Israel's coast. Profit from
exploration and production was 119 million shekels in the
quarter, compared with 58 million in the same period in 2015.
It said it had produced a record 9.4 billion cubic metres of
natural gas at Tamar in the quarter, reaching peak production
after four years.
Delek said the $148 million sale of its stakes in the Karish
and Tanin gas fields, which was required by the Israeli
government in a bid to open up competition, led to a gain of 253
million shekels.
It expects production at Leviathan to begin by the end of
2019. The project's partners have already received bank
financing and have budgeted $3.75 billion for its development.
Delek declared a dividend of 200 million shekels, or 16.69
shekels a share, for the quarter.
($1 = 3.6176 shekels)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)