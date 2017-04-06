BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, April 6 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Delek Group said on Thursday it was raising the price it wants for a majority stake of insurer Phoenix Holdings in a deal with China's Yango Group Co after an initial deadline passed.
* Delek said the price for its 52.3 percent stake in Phoenix had risen to 2.152 billion shekels ($590 million) from the initial 1.971 billion shekels.
* The binding deal signed last August set a target closing date of March 31, and Delek said the deal has since been ammended to reflect the new price.
* The last date for completion of the terms for closing has been set as June 4, 2017.
* ($1 = 3.6481 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million