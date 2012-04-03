TEL AVIV, April 3 Israeli energy and insurance
conglomerate Delek Group said it would receive a $150
million loan from UBS and was examining the sale of its 50
percent stake in desalination firm IDE Technologies.
The loan would be for 12 months or until the sale of IDE is
completed, whichever comes first, Delek said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Delek's holding in IDE will serve as collateral for the
loan, which must be paid back immediately in the event IDE is
sold through channels other than UBS.
Israel Chemicals owns the other half of IDE, which
last year opened the world's largest desalination plant to use
reverse osmosis in Israel.
The company, together with Hutchison Water, a unit of Hong
Kong's Hutchison Whampoa, is now constructing an even
larger plant in Israel.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)