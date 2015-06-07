JERUSALEM, June 7 The Aphrodite natural gas
field off Cyprus is commercially viable and plans call for
producing 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year and construction
of a pipeline to Egypt, the partners behind the project said on
Sunday.
Cyprus, which required an international bailout in 2013, is
hoping for an economic turnaround based partly on offshore
reserves.
Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
discovered the deposit, estimated to hold 128 bcm of
gas, in Cyprus's offshore Block 12 in 2011. It also contains 9
million barrels of condensate.
Plans call for a floating production storage and offloading
vessel (FPSO) to process 8 bcm of gas a year and the
construction of underwater pipelines connecting the well to
Cyprus and Egypt, Delek said in a statement.
The planned Egyptian exports were made possible by a
cooperation agreement the countries signed in February, Delek
said, adding that the partners would submit their plans to the
Cypriot government in the near future.
Noble is the project operator with a 70 percent stake.
Delek, through two subsidiaries, holds the remaining 30 percent,
but is in early-stage talks to buy an additional 19.9 percent
for about $155 million.
Cyprus is seeking to develop its energy sector to bolster an
economy that relies mostly on tourism, business services and
shipping. The island has, for now, shelved plans to create its
own liquefied natural gas terminal.
