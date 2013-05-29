JERUSALEM May 29 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group reported lower first-quarter net profit due to higher taxes stemming from the sale of shares in its U.S. subsidiary.

Delek, primarily a fuel and energy company but which also has interests ranging from insurance to biochemicals, said on Wednesday it earned 50 million shekels ($14 million) in the quarter, compared with 110 million a year earlier.

Its revenue edged down to 17.7 billion shekels from 17.8 billion.

Delek in March sold 16 percent of Delek US for a pretax accounting gain of 788 million shekels. It has lowered its stake in Delek US to 37 percent from 58 percent a year ago.

Including the gain, Delek earned 641 million shekels in the quarter, but the proceeds of the sale do not affect the company's net profit under accounting rules.

The tax on the sale appears as an expense in the profit and loss statement, but because the subsidiary is still considered to be under control of Delek Group, the gain is recognized only as an increase in the capital reserves on the balance sheet.

The company has also sold part of its stake in Delek Automotive.

"This is in line with our strategy to become more focused on the upstream energy sector, a sector in which we see very significant future upside potential for Delek Group," said Asaf Bartfeld, Delek's chief executive.

Delek Group, through its subsidiaries, has major shares in a number of newly discovered Israeli offshore natural gas fields.

The Tamar field, which Delek developed together with Texas-based Noble Energy, has estimated reserves of 10 trillion cubic feet and began production in late March.

Tamar's partners have signed deals worth about $40 billion to supply the local market with gas.

"Tamar will change the landscape of the Israeli energy market and will chart a significant growth contribution to the Israeli economy," Bartfeld said.

Delek said it would pay a quarterly dividend totalling 150 million shekels, or 13 shekels a share, down from 220 million, or 19.33 shekels a share, after fourth-quarter results.