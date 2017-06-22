JERUSALEM, June 22 Israeli oil company Delek
Drilling has set up a company that will take over a
9.25 percent stake in the Tamar natural gas field and list on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Delek must sell its entire 31.25 percent stake in Tamar, a
large offshore field that is Israel's main gas supply, by 2021
under government plans to open the market to competition.
It has not yet announced plans for selling the rest of the
stake.
To begin the process, Delek Drilling established Tamar
Petroleum, which will buy the 9.25 percent stake in the field
through a $650 million bond offering planned for July, followed
by an initial public offering, according to a document filed via
the stock exchange.
"After examining several alternatives and in view of the
interest of foreign and Israeli investors, we decided to
establish a corporation which will allow investors optimal
direct exposure to the Tamar reservoir," Chief Executive Yossi
Abu told Reuters.
Texas-based Noble Energy sold off a 3 percent stake
of Tamar last year in a deal valuing the field at $12.3 billion.
Using a similar value, Tamar Petroleum could look to raise more
than $500 million in its IPO.
JP Morgan and HSBC are handling the public offering in the
international market, according to people with knowledge of the
plan.
Delek Drilling is a subsidiary of conglomerate Delek Group
.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and
Susan Fenton)