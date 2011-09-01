* Q2 net profit 101 mln shekels vs 64 mln year ago

* Revenue 14 bln shekels vs 8.8 bln

TEL AVIV, Sept 1 Israeli energy, automotive and real estate conglomerate Delek Group reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by its fuel operations in the United States.

Delek posted second-quarter net profit of 101 million shekels ($28 million) on Thursday, up from 64 million a year ago.

Revenue increased to 14.0 billion shekels from 8.8 billion as revenue at its U.S. fuel operations jumped 68 percent to 6.4 billion.

Revenue was up mainly due to an increase in the number of barrels sold by the refinery in Tyler, Texas, Delek said.

Revenue was "also positively influenced by rising fuel prices, which affected the refinery's revenues and gas station operations in the U.S., Europe, and Israel. Furthermore, new operations also contributed in driving revenues up," it said.

Delek, which also has holdings in the insurance sector, is controlled by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva. It controls oil refiner Delek US Holdings and its subsidiaries are partners with Noble Energy in two huge natural gas finds off Israel's Mediterranean coast.

The company declared a dividend of 100 million shekels, or 8.79 shekels per share, for the second quarter, compared with 105 million shekels for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.56 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)