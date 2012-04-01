TEL AVIV, April 1 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Sunday its fourth-quarter net profit rose, boosted by capital gains from its investment in Avner Oil & Gas and income from its exploration and production division.

Delek, controlled by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, reported net profit of 2.2 billion shekels ($590 million) compared with 1.4 billion a year ago.

Net income was boosted by a 3.3 billion shekel capital gain from the revaluation of its investment in Avner after it gained control of the exploration company.

In the year-earlier quarter Delek had a gain of 1.8 billion shekels from the sale of 22 percent of Delek Automotive .

Revenue for the quarter rose to 16.8 billion shekels from 12.4 billion a year ago.

Delek holds stakes in Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration, which are partners in two huge natural gas finds off Israel's northern Mediterranean coast.

Delek said the Tamar field, the first of the large finds with 9.7 trillion cubic feet of gas, is on target for production in the first half of 2013.

Delek declared a dividend for the quarter of 120 million shekels or 10.547 shekels a share, bringing the total for 2011 to 425 million.

($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)