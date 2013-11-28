UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse's EEX says takes over U.S. peer Nodal
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
* Q3 net down 25 pct at 70 mln shekels
* Revenue dips to 9.6 bln shekels from 9.9 bln
* U.S. unit contributes 7 mln shekel loss
* Bottom line also hurt by a 100 mln shekel tax expense
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Nov 28 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly net profit due to a loss in its U.S. fuel sector operations and a one-time tax expense.
Delek, an energy, insurance and biochemicals company, said on Thursday it earned 70 million shekels ($19.8 million) in the third quarter, compared with 93 million a year earlier. Revenue dipped to 9.6 billion shekels from 9.9 billion.
Its U.S. unit Delek US contributed a 7 million shekel loss in the July-September period versus a 232 million gain in the third quarter of 2012. Delek, however, has trimmed its stake in Delek US to 30.5 percent from 58 percent last year.
Delek's bottom line was also hurt by a 100 million shekel tax expense as a result of an expected corporate tax hike in Israel, but profit from its Israeli insurance and finance operations rose.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs before flattening while stocks were largely unchanged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate this month as long as economic data on jobs and inflation holds up.
DETROIT, March 3 Mexico is prepared to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement to modernize the 23-year-old open trade pact grouping the United States, Canada and Mexico, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.