JERUSALEM Aug 23 Delek Real Estate said on Tuesday it has halted interest payments to creditors after its proposal to delay a bond principal payment by three weeks failed to win sufficient support from bondholders.

Delek Real Estate, controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva, had sought to delay a payment of principal estimated at close to 400 million shekels ($112 million) slated for early September.

Analysts said the move stemmed from the company's inability to pay other creditors as it awaits a cash infusion once Tshuva finalises a deal to sell his stake.

In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Delek Real Estate said nearly 60 percent of bondholders had accepted a plan for a 21-day delay in the payment of principal on its Series 25 bonds. But a delay required the approval of 75 percent of bondholders.

As a result, the company's board will continue to negotiate with bondholders to delay the principal payment, the statement said.

"The company is forced to stop interest payments to all creditors," said Delek Real Estate, which is estimated to owe bondholders about 2 billion shekels.

Its current market value is 76 million shekels, with assets of 14 billion shekels as of March 31.

Last week, Tshuva signed a memorandum of understanding to sell his 50.79 percent stake in Delek Real Estate to a foreign investment fund. As part of the deal, the fund would inject 500 million shekels into the company to pay bondholders, but many bondholders are sceptical the transaction will go through.

Tshuva would also lend Delek Real Estate another 100 million shekels.

Delek Real Estate has been hit hard by the 2008 real estate crisis. Its shares were down 3.6 percent in late trading in Tel Aviv. Its Series 25 bonds were 3.8 percent lower.

($1 = 3.58 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Cowell)