JERUSALEM Aug 28 Delek Real Estate said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with representatives of its bondholders to delay payment on one series of its bonds until January.

The debt-ridden and financially strapped company, controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva, is slated to pay some 300 million shekels ($82.9 million) in principal and interest on its Series 25 bonds next week but sought a delay while Tshuva finalises a deal to sell his stake.

Under the deal, Delek Real Estate would delay payment on its bonds until Jan. 10, 2012, while Tshuva promised to buy 36 million shekels of the series.

The offer still needs approval from bondholders, with a vote expected this week.

Last week, nearly 60 percent of bondholders accepted a plan for a delay in the payment of principal on its Series 25 bonds but a delay required 75 percent approval. As a result, the company has since been negotiating with representatives of bondholders, mainly the main objector -- Migdal Capital Markets.

"It already passed 60 percent while we promised nothing so it can only go up," Chief Financial Officer Daniel Leventhal told Reuters. "I can't see why it won't pass."

Earlier this month, Tshuva signed a memorandum of understanding to sell his 50.79 percent stake in Delek Real Estate to a U.S. investment fund. As part of the deal, the fund would inject 500 million shekels into the company to pay bondholders, but many bondholders are sceptical the transaction will go through.

Tshuva would also lend Delek Real Estate another 100 million shekels.

"The delay does two things: It gives him (Tshuva) time to work out a deal with the U.S. fund without pressure from bondholders and gives the company time to work out a new strategic plan," Leventhal said.

He noted that Delek Real Estate's current plan has been hampered by financial troubles at UK car park chain NCP.

Delek Real Estate, which has more than 3 billion shekels in outstanding debt, was hit hard by the 2008 real estate crisis. Its shares closed 10.6 percent higher in Tel Aviv. Its Series 25 bonds gained 7.1 percent. ($1 = 3.619 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)