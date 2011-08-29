JERUSALEM Aug 29 U.S.-based CIM Group will decide by Sept. 12 whether it plans to buy a controlling stake in Israeli group Delek Real Estate .

Delek also said on Monday it had agreed to extend the due diligence period for Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm CIM to buy the 50.79 percent stake from controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva by two weeks.

The due diligence period was set to expire on Monday.

"We see this as good news," chief financial officer Daniel Leventhal told Reuters. Cash-strapped Delek Real Estate's shares jumped 11.8 percent.

Earlier this month, Tshuva signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to sell his holding in Delek Real Estate to CIM. As part of the deal, the fund would inject 500 million shekels ($138 million) into the company to pay bondholders, while Tshuva would lend Delek Real Estate another 100 million.

None of the terms of the memorandum of understanding have changed, Delek Real Estate said.

On Sunday, it reached a deal with representatives of bondholders to delay payment of 300 million shekels in principal and interest on its Series 25 bonds until January from early September. Bondholders were expected to vote on the deal this week.

Delek Real Estate owes more than 2 billion shekels to bondholders and a total of 3.5 billion including bank loans.

Its Series 25 bonds were up 1.5 percent after rising 7.1 percent on Sunday. ($1 = 3.619 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)