JERUSALEM Aug 14 Delek Real Estate said on Sunday its controlling shareholder has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell his 50.79 percent stake in the company to an unnamed foreign investment fund.

Delek Real Estate's shares surged some 63 percent on the news.

Under the non-binding deal, the fund -- which manages real estate properties worth $5 billion globally but not in Israel -- will lend Delek Real Estate 600 million shekels to pay its bondholders, the company said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Terms of the loans have yet to be determined.

In return, controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva will transfer his bonds and loans that are worth 120 million shekels to the fund.

The transaction is subject to completion of due dilligence and signing of a binding agreement.

Delek Real Estate has a high level of debt and owes an estimated 1.3 billion shekels. Israeli media have reported the company is attempting to postpone principle payments on one series of bonds, a move bondholders have said they reject.

Delek Real Estate's bonds were up 14 percent to 20 percent after the announcement.

Last week, Delek Real Estate said it was buying back 20 million shekels of another bond series to eliminate the need to pay 1.5 million in interest payments. ($1=3.53 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)