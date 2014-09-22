Sept 22 Delfingen Industry SA :

* Says H1 net profit is 2.4 million euro, up 6.6 pct

* Says H1 sales is 80 million euros, up 21 pct

* Confirms FY sales forecast of about 155 million euros

* Says to be confident on its capacity to improve operating margin