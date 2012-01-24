* Deutsche Bank Securities, Piper Jaffray to underwrite IPO
* To use proceeds to repay debt, one-time payment to Lone
Star Fund
(Follows alerts)
Jan 24 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group LLC,
a steakhouse chain operator, filed with U.S. regulators on
Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering of its common shares.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Del Frisco's said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering
to repay debt and make a one-off $3 million payment to Lone Star
Fund, an affiliate of the company's controlling shareholder.
The Southlake, Texas-based company, which operates Del
Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House and Sullivan's Steakhouse,
said Deutsche Bank Securities and Piper Jaffray would underwrite
the IPO.
The company did not specify which exchange it hopes to list
its shares on nor did it reveal how many shares it planned to
sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)